Watch Bulls' Zach LaVine Bury Full-Court Shot After Shootaround

Watch: LaVine buries full-court shot after shootaround

Zach LaVine did not wait until the start of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics to begin making highlights.

No, the Chicago Bulls' two-time All-Star got straight to work after the team's morning shootaround at TD Garden, draining a full-court shot — no glass — just after the team wrapped practice:

"Why didn't we record that?" LaVine exclaimed just after embracing Javonte Green in celebration, but before seeing that a Bulls staff member at shootaround had, in fact, captured the moment on film.

When he realized the moment had been documented, all LaVine could do was hold his hands up in celebration. And, of course, make a request.

"Send me that!" he said with a laugh.

LaVine is also all smiles given that he is off the Bulls' injury report once again on Friday after completing his first back-to-back set of the season on Tuesday and Wednesday — all meaningful developments as the team continues to manage his left knee, which underwent surgery in the offseason.

Entering Friday's game, LaVine is averaging 21.5 points, 4.2 assist and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from 3-point range. The Bulls are 5-1 with him in the lineup and 0-3 in the games he has missed to injury management.

