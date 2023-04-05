WATCH: Bulls' Carlik Jones Finds Out About MVP Award From Mother

WATCH: Carlik Jones finds out about MVP award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NBA announced Windy City Bulls guard Carlik Jones won the G-League MVP award for this season's efforts. Jones won the G-League scoring title, averaging 26.1 points per game along with 7.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 24 regular-season games.

At practice on Wednesday, Jones was informed of his MVP status in a video with his parents making him privy to his award.

The moment Carlik's mom told him he won MVP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BfGLndGk9a — Windy City Bulls (@windycitybulls) April 5, 2023

"Hey Lik, congratulations! O-M-G. I continue to be in awe of all that you have earned playing the game that you love. Now you can add MVP to the list," his mother said in the video.

"Congratulations on your accolades. You went from player of the month in February, to G-League scoring title, now the G-League's MVP," his father said.

Jones, 25, played at Radford and Lewis. He made his NBA debut in 2021 with the Dallas Mavericks before playing a couple games with the Denver Nuggets. He's played in four games with the Bulls this season.

