WATCH: Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty Scores 2 Shorthanded Goals in 2:08

WATCH: Sam Lafferty scores 2 shorthanded goals in 2:08 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks had a tough time scoring in the preseason after being shut out in three of six games, and they also failed to score an even-strength goal in their first two games of the regular season. Offense is clearly going to be hard to come by this year.

But on Saturday in San Jose, the Blackhawks scored two shorthanded goals in the second period and it was Sam Lafferty who scored both of them within a span of 2:08. Of course, right?

Sam Lafferty scores his first career NHL shorthanded goal. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/G6XEY1vhYk — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 16, 2022

It was a big period for the Blackhawks, who scored three straight after trailing the Sharks 2-0 at the end of the first period. Jonathan Toews got Chicago on the board with his second goal of the season — the team's first at even strength — and then Lafferty scored the next two shorthanded.

Newly-acquired Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson registered the primary assist on both of Lafferty's goals in his team debut after missing the first two games because of visa issues. Not a bad start.

