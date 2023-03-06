Watch: Blackhawks Pay Tribute to Alex DeBrincat

Video pays tribute to Alex DeBrincat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks paid tribute to forward Alex DeBrincat on Monday night in his first game at the United Center since a trade sent him to the Ottawa Senators last summer.

DeBrincat, traded to the Senators in exchange for first and second-round picks in the 2022 NHL Draft, had a strong start to his career in the Windy City, and the team paid tribute to that time with a touching tribute video.

After being selected in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft, DeBrincat put up 160 goals and 147 assists in 368 games with the Blackhawks. He is one of only two Blackhawks players since 2000 to score 40 or more goals in a season, joined by Patrick Kane in that exclusive club.

In 62 games with the Senators this season, DeBrincat has 20 goals and 34 assists, with nine of those goals coming on the power play.

