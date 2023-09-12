Chicago Weather

WATCH: Benny the Bull hilariously attempts to deliver Chicago forecast with Alicia Roman

Partly sunny with a chance of Benny the Bull taking the Chicago weather forecast off the rails

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Benny the Bull stopped by the NBC 5 studios Tuesday morning to announce Bulls single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season will so go on sale -- and deliver the Chicago weather forecast, apparently.

During the NBC 5 Chicago morning show, Benny decided to hang around the studio and join meteorologist Alicia Roman to share Tuesday's weather conditions.

It was quite the report.

First, Benny said reviewed the temperatures across the Chicago area.

Then, he attempted to do the splits.

His head (and horns) perked up when Alicia talked about the fall temperatures on the way.

When it came time for Pinpoint radar, he went full-court press.

And no one could wrangle Benny during Chicago's 10-day forecast.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, showers are expected to linger Tuesday after a very rainy Monday, although there will be some pockets of dry time.

Showers are expected to return again Tuesday evening and overnight, Roman said as another wave is expected to bring scattered rain into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures Tuesday, Roman said, will remain cool and below average, with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Also on Tuesday, Benny barged into Kye Martin's traffic report, and dumped popcorn all over the NBC 5 morning crew.

