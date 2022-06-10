Watch Bears Players Impressively Stack Cups During Wrigley Field Team Building Day – and See It All Come Crashing Down

By NBC Chicago

Forget the cup snakes at Wrigley Field, the Chicago Bears have a new take on the fan-favorite cups at the ballpark.

While at the field for a team building day, which included Wiffle Ball and a home run derby, the Bears also came together for an impressive cup stacking competition.

In an Instagram story posted by Lamar Jackson, players were seen inside the clubhouse with cups stacked in two displays reaching near the ceiling. In the video, an elevated Khalil Herbert stretches to put one final set on the top of the large display. But unfortunately, as he comes down, the tower collapses and the room erupts.

It was all part of the team's (Wrigley) Field trip.

The squad took part in a variety of games at Wrigley Field, which was first seen on Jaylon Johnson's Instagram Live, but the team later shared some of the top moments.

Cole Kmet apparently won the home run derby with three big hits, while Justin Fields hit two.

 

 

 

 

The news comes as the Bears lost a day of OTAs on Tuesday as a penalty from the league for engaging in live contact during practices in May.

The Bears returned to Halas Hall for their last OTA on Wednesday and will be participating in minicamp on June 14.

