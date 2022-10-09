WATCH: Bears' Mooney Delivers Catch of the Year With One-Hand Grab

WATCH: Mooney delivers potential catch of the year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Catch of the year?

Darnell Mooney hauled in a deep ball from Justin Fields with one hand to set the Bears up for a David Montgomery touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

Where did that come from?

Mooney has been suboptimal this season. Coming into Sunday's game, he posted eight catches for 121 yards and zero touchdowns through four weeks. That equates to 30.3 yards per game.

His "[Odell] Beckham-esque catch," as described by broadcaster Adam Amin, marked the first of Mooney's on the day. Hopefully, his highlight reel play sparks a new life from the Bears' premiere option.

For now, as of this writing, the Bears must keep their heads down as they trail the Vikings 21-10 at halftime.

