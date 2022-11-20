WATCH: Bears' Cole Kmet Makes Highlight Reel, One-Handed Catch

WATCH: Kmet makes highlight reel, one-handed catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cole Kmet made a dazzling one-handed catch during the second quarter of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday.

Check it out:

The one-handed catch gave the Bears a first down with a 24-yard pickup.

The third-year tight end has played exceptionally better than he did to start the season.

He's been much more involved in the offense. Over the past three weeks, he has had five total touchdowns. He has the second-most touchdowns of any tight end in the league.

Over the last two weeks, he's recorded nine catches and 115 receiving yards, by far his most productive two-game stretch of the season.

