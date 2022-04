No, it was not just your imagination (or your dirty windshield): Dense fog blanketed Chicago highways and skyscrapers Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, visibility was below a quarter of a mile.

Heads up! Areas of dense fog will continue developing this morning leading to localized visibility below a quarter of a mile. With temperatures near the freezing mark, a few slick spots may develop on bridges and overpasses, too. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/FZjWtGpEN9 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 5, 2022

Areas of dense fog continue this morning, especially along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Take it SLOW if you encounter fog and increase following distance between the car in front of you. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/aPcBF26ivR — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 5, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And the fog isn't going anywhere soon.

A dense fog advisory for Cook County is in effect until 3 p.m. this afternoon. While driving, use headlights and plenty of distance ahead of you.