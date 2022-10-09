Watch 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Live

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with complete race coverage beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 9. 2022, in the player above.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is here, and you can watch all the action live right here.

The live broadcast of the Chicago Marathon starts at 7 a.m. CST today, Sunday, Oct. 9, with coverage of top athletes, winning elite moments, and friends and family crossing the finish line until 3 p.m.

Whether you're on the go, at home or at work, you can watch complete live coverage of the Chicago Marathon on NBC 5, NBCChicago.com or on the NBC Chicago app from anywhere in the U.S. and Mexico. Telemundo will also offer a broadcast of the Chicago Marathon on TelemundoChicago.com and the Telemundo Chicago app.

A live stream with complete coverage begins at 7 a.m. online and on NBC 5. The coverage will continue until 11 a.m. on TV, and a live finish line camera will stream until 3 p.m. on the NBC Chicago app and website.

This year, NBC 5's marathon broadcast and digital coverage also will stream on Peacock. To view the Chicago Marathon on NBC 5's streaming channel, NBC Chicago News on Peacock, head to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app on your streaming device, phone or tablet (available for iPhone or Android).

Here's how to see NBC Chicago News on Peacock:

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Chicago News.

Coverage also will be available on NBC Chicago's free app on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, as well as on LX.

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon steps off Oct. 9 in the city's Grant Park.

When is the 2022 Chicago Marathon?

The 44th running of the Chicago Marathon is scheduled to step off on Oct. 9, 2022.

What is the schedule for Chicago Marathon weekend?

Thursday, Oct. 6

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Abbott Chicago 5K

Grant Park

7:30 a.m.

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Grant Park

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.

Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Wave 1 Start (red): 7:30 a.m.

Wave 2 Start (blue): 8 a.m.

Wave 3 Start (orange): 8:35 a.m.

Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.

27th Mile Post Race Party

Grant Park, Butler Field

9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

What is the route of the 2022 Chicago Marathon?

The race starts and ends in Grant Park, taking runners on a grand tour of the city in between. See the full 2022 Chicago Marathon route here.