Washington Commanders Take Jartavius Martin With 47th Pick

After taking Emmanuel Forbes in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders have doubled down on their secondary unit and selected University of Illinois defensive back Jartavius "Quan" Martin in the second round with the No. 47 overall pick on Friday night.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound prospect was a huge contributor to the Illini defense in 2021 and 2022, with 56 and 64 total tackles respectively.

Martin made his presence known at the NFL Combine this year after reaching 44'' on the vertical leap (133-inch broad jump), which put him in the top 10 all-time for the combine test. He also posted the eighth-best 40-yard dash time in Illinois' history.

Martin was the second Illinois product drafted in 2023 after the Seattle Seahawks took cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 overall pick on Thursday.