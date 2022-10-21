Was This the Final Blackhawks Home Opener for Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews?

Was this the final Hawks home opener for Kane and Toews? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a five-day break in between games, the Blackhawks finally had their home opener on Friday and it felt a little bit nostalgic. Detroit was in town, the alumni were out in full force and the crowd was absolutely buzzing.

But it also very well could have been the final home opener for Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews as members of the Blackhawks, and all 18,753 fans inside the United Center certainly had that in the back of their minds, which was evident after they gave the two of them the loudest ovations of the night when they were introduced onto the ice.

Before the game, Kane and Toews each downplayed whether there were any added emotions going into the home opener, given their uncertain futures.

"No, I haven't thought about it," Kane said. "Just treating it as another year to try and have a good start. And hopefully we can take advantage of this homestand. We really haven't thought about that much."

"Well, it's a home opener, so I think that's always an exciting game regardless of where your team is at or what the expectations are," Toews said. "I'm excited to be back and play in front of our fans in Chicago and hear the United Center at its best tonight. We'll go out there and give them something to cheer for and try and get a big win. I'm not thinking about much more than that right now."

When pressed, however, Toews cracked just a little bit. Since Day 1 of training camp, the longest-tenured captain in Blackhawks history has said he's going to soak this season in as much as possible, regardless of what happens in the future. His mentality hasn't changed.

"At the end of the day, it's the last year of my contract," Toews said. "So it definitely dawns on you that you've got to seize every moment that you can, whenever it kind of clicks in on you that you can never take playing this game at this level for granted, especially wearing this sweater. So I'll try to do that and will definitely be thinking that way tonight."

On Wednesday, NBC Sports Chicago sat down with Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations Jaime Faulkner to discuss the futures of Kane and Toews. They each are trying not to look too far ahead, either.

"Look, this situation is sort of a one-day-at-a-time thing," Wirtz said. "Right now, any time you get to see Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews on the ice, we love it. Midseason last season, three years ago, or their first season, they're special players and that's kind of how we look at it.

"There will be conversations over time and very much a two-way street conversation with Kyle [Davidson], but for now, the way they're approaching this season, the way they're responding to Luke Richardson and the system that they're putting in place, it's exciting to see how they're stepping up. They're being leaders on the team for our young players. We're supportive of that, and we'll see what happens in time."

"They are so important to our fanbase," Faulkner echoed. "They always will be, regardless of the decision that they decide to make. Certainly our corporate partners understand that this roster may change and will change over time, and until then, we are really thankful that Kane and Toews are in our locker room.

"They are still very active with our community, they're very active with our corporate partners, and at the point that they may no longer be here, we will pivot. But until then, we're going to act like they're the two superstars that they are that have given everything and still continue to give everything they have to the organization."

If this was the last home opener for Kane and Toews in Chicago, it wasn't a night they will forget after the Blackhawks put together a multi-goal comeback against their archrival Red Wings and won in overtime. The fans went home happy and probably crossing their fingers, hoping this won't be the last time 19 and 88 are the last two introduced for a Blackhawks home opener.

