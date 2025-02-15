Warming shelter open for suburban residents affected by water main break

A warming shelter was set up for people in Chicago's northern suburbs impacted by a water main break, officials announced Friday.

Affected residents were encouraged to visit a shelter at the Unitarian Church of Evanston, which was established in coordination with the city of Evanston and the American Red Cross, Skokie officials said. Doors were slated to open at 9 p.m.

Sleeping accommodations, food, water and financial resources will be available on site.

A "significant" water main break occurred Friday morning at East Prairie Road and Emerson Street in Skokie, prompting a boil order and leaving many in both Evanston and Skokie without water supply.

The break forced the closures of numerous schools and shut down area roadways, with roads partially submerged in spots.

Skokie officials said Friday evening crews were continuing to repair the impacted water main, and will begin restoring water pressure to the system once complete.

"We are hopeful that water service will be restored overnight," officials said.

Residents impacted by the water main break were encouraged to visit Sketchbook Brewing, 4901 Main St., where free bottles of water were being distributed. Bottles of water will be distributed from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Those who are able to safely boil water at home, or who have their own supply of bottled water, should consider saving free bottled water for those who may be more vulnerable, officials say.