Warmer Temperatures, Chance of Rain on Tap for Saturday

After a cloudy start to the weekend, the Chicago area can expect to see warmer temperatures and rain late Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning.

Before that rain hits, skies will mostly be overcast, but there could potentially be breaks in the clouds as the area warms to more seasonal temperatures. Highs are expected to reach the mid-50s and even into the low 60s in the southern suburbs, with occasional peeks of sunshine possible.

Those conditions are expected to give way to the chance for scattered rain on Saturday afternoon, and that chance of rain will linger into the evening and then into the overnight hours.

After the rain moves out of the area Sunday morning, a mix of clouds and sun is expected, but then scattered rain is possible beginning Sunday afternoon. That rain will become more widespread Sunday evening and into Monday morning when a cold front begins to move through the region, bringing with it much cooler temperatures.

Monday morning commuters could even see a mix of rain and snow, with high temperatures expected to reach into the mid-40s. That weather pattern will likely hold for several days according to forecast models, with high temperatures remaining well below normal for most of the work week.