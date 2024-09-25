Warmer, drier temperatures ahead after soggy day with tornado-warned storms

Though most of September has been unseasonably warm and dry, the Chicago area felt cooler temperatures alongside storms earlier Tuesday, briefly spawning a tornado warning in parts of the region.

On the heels of a few wet days towards the end of a dry month, warmer temperatures and drier conditions are expected to return for a few days, bringing a pleasant finish to the week.

High temperatures will likely hover in the mid-to-high 70s in much of the region for the rest of the week, though temperatures are expected to be cooler near the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Though a dry day is expected Wednesday in much of the area, some lingering lake-effect showers are possible in northwest Indiana in the overnight hours into early Wednesday morning.

Conditions are likely to stay dry until Friday evening, when some rainfall in the far southern parts of the Chicago area is possible before more chances for rain emerge by the weekend.

Forecasted highs are expected to stay in the 70s through the weekend, though a chance of rain in the middle of next week could bring highs down to the mid 60s.