Warm Up, Sunny Skies on Tap After Winter Storm Slams Chicago Area

Following blowing snow on Friday, and a winter storm that dumped several inches on the region a day earlier, warmer weather is finally coming to the Chicago area.

But the relief won't arrive just yet.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday as blowing snow could potentially make for dangerous travel conditions. Snow intensity and associated impacts will decrease as the morning hours near, but the cold temperatures will remain, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature is forecast for 20 degrees during the daytime hours, well below the typical average of 37 degrees, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

The conditions will change drastically when Sunday rolls around.

Although the day is slated to be dry and windy, sunshine will make an appearance, and temperatures will rise to the mid-40s. The high is expected to be 46 degrees, forecasters said.

The comfortable weather won't last long with another chance of snow in the forecast.

A mixture of rain and snow is possible Monday, meteorologists said, with the possibility of it continuing into Tuesday.