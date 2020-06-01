Chicago Forecast

Warm Temperatures and Humidity Expected in Chicago Area This Week

Summer temperatures, humidity and potential storms expected as Chicago enters June

After a pleasant weekend with a cool breeze from the lake, the Chicago area should expect warmer temperatures with more humidity to start the week.

Beginning the summer months, clouds and scattered showers covered the area with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s on Monday. Chicagoans could see sunnier skies by late afternoon and evening.

As temperatures reach lows of 65 to 70 overnight, storms are possible throughout the Chicago area.

Partly sunny skies with potentially high winds and humidity is expected Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the low 90s. As dew points increase, temperatures could feel like the mid 90s.

Chicago's next chance of showers and storms is Wednesday, with a risk of possible severe weather and heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.

