Warm, Sunny Weather Expected for Black Friday

In terms of weather, Chicago's Black Friday is off to a mild start.

The area has seen a bout of warmth in the past couple of days and it will continue to stick around throughout Friday, with temperature averages expected to sit in the mid 40s and highs forecasted to reach the low 50s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Forecast modules predict mostly clear and sunny conditions, so there will likely be no rain to dampen shoppers' spirits.

West winds around 10 mph may develop during the day and slow down to 5 mph in the evening. Temperatures are forecasted to be chillier at night, falling to the mid 30s.

Warm weather will kick back into gear for Saturday, as the weekend is expected to have highs near 55. But it will be fairly windy, as southwest gusts may reach as high as 20 mph.

Rain will likely fall after midnight, bringing temperatures down to the low 40s.

The area should see the precipitation linger around for a cloudy Sunday, particularly before noon. Cooler conditions are expected, with highs in the low 40s. Northeast wind blowing 10 to 15 mph could produce gusts as high as 25 mph during the day.