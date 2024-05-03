Warm start to weekend with storms possible Saturday evening ahead of sunny, dry Sunday

After a week in the Chicago area that included both summer-like temperatures and a dose of thunderstorms, this weekend is poised to offer potentially a little bit of both.

The weekend gets underway with a pleasant spring day on Friday, bringing sunny skies and highs approaching 70 degrees in parts of the region alongside north-northeast winds at up to 15 miles per hour.

The mercury is expected to rise a bit more on Saturday however, with temperatures expected to reach the high 70s alongside partly cloudy skies earlier on in the day.

From there, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon hours, with scattered showers possibly continuing into the evening following thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening.

Dry conditions and partly cloudy skies are then anticipated on Sunday, with more seasonal temperatures, as highs are expected to reach the mid 60s.

Seasonably warm conditions will continue into early next week, with cooler weather along the Lake Michigan shore. Expect periods of shower and storm chances, particularly Saturday P.M. and Monday night through Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Sg1VsPfIww — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 3, 2024

Though Sunday will still be breezy, with north-northeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, Chicago-area residents can look forward to avoiding the rain, with the chance of precipitation under 10%.

Warmer than seasonal temperatures are expected to continue into next week, with the possibility of thunderstorms in the area on Tuesday alongside forecasted highs in the upper 70s.