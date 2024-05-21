Walter Cade to lead sales for NBC Chicago as part of expanded role

Veteran Chicago sports and media executive Walter Cade has been named the new sales leader for NBCUniversal Chicago’s NBC 5 Chicago / WMAQ, Telemundo Chicago / WSNS and NBC Sports Chicago as part of an expanded role as Senior Vice President of Sales, which was announced today by Kevin Cross, President & GM of NBCUniversal Local Chicago.

Cade will retain his current position leading sales partnership development for NBCUniversal Local, overseeing sales for the NBC Sports Regional Networks and sports partnerships for NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, which serve 30 media markets. In this capacity, he will continue to report to Frank Comerford, Chief Revenue Officer & President of Local Sales, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships, and will report to Cross on his NBCU Local Chicago responsibilities.

“Walter is a tremendously experienced, respected and strategic leader who has a deep knowledge of Chicago-area communities and NBCU Local Chicago’s diverse portfolio of TV, streaming and digital properties, and has established relationships with the region’s marketers and advertisers,” said Cross. “We’re proud to add Walter’s skills and passion to our already talented leadership and sales teams, and excited for the contributions he’ll bring to our market’s advertising community.”

A Chicago-area native, Cade has more than 30 years of experience in sales, sponsorships and partner development. Before leading sales for the NBC Sports Regional Networks, which he began in 2017, he spent 16 years in top sales roles with NBC Sports Chicago, most recently as Vice President of Sales. He also served as the network’s General Sales Manager and National Sales Manager.

Prior to joining NBC Sports Chicago in 2001, Cade held a variety of Chicago-based sales, media and sponsorship roles for leading companies, including Starcom Worldwide, Group W Sports Marketing, Katz Media Group and the NBA’s Chicago Bulls. He is a graduate of Western Michigan University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies.