11 Illinois Walmart stores are getting makeovers. Where and what they'll look like

The move comes as Walmart executives earlier this week met with President Donald Trump on the potential business impact of sweeping tariffs

By Francie Swidler

Nearly a dozen Walmart stores in Illinois this year will get major makeovers, the company announced, as part of the retailer's initiative to remodel more than 650 stores across the U.S.

The upgrades come after Walmart said it had invested more than $1 billion to update stores throughout Illinois over the past five years.

"Our stores often serve as the heartbeat of the communities we operate in, and these remodels are a testament to our dedication to enhancing that role," Glenda Fleming Willis, Walmart Senior Vice President for the North Business Unit said in a release.

The remodels, Walmart said, will "re-imagine" and update the in-store experience. Some of the improvements include new, bolder signage and displays for merchandise, larger departments, expanded online delivery and pickup, new items and "more of what customers are looking for."

Walmart will also "rethink" its pharmacy, the company said, with wider aisles, new screening rooms and privacy check-out areas.

Renderings of the "Walmart Store of the Future" show updates to the apparel, baby, pet and home departments, along with the bakery and grocery. The exterior of Walmart Supercenters could change too, renderings show.

“By investing in our stores and associates, we are not only improving the shopping experience but also reinforcing our commitment to being a vital part of the community’s fabric, helping to build a brighter future for all," Fleming Willis continued.

The move comes as Walmart executives earlier this week met with President Donald Trump on the potential business impact of sweeping tariffs.

"We had a productive meeting with President Trump and his team and appreciated the opportunity to share our insights," a Walmart spokesperson said in an CNBC report.

Of the 11 stores in Illinois getting remodeled, one is in the Chicago area -- in suburban Palatine. According to Walmart's website, there are 150 stores in Illinois, with dozens in the city and suburbs.

Below is the full list of Illinois stores set for upgrades:

1001 NORTH WESTOLNEY
150 COMMERCE DRIVEFAIRFIELD
710 S COMMERCIAL STHARRISBURG
845 BROADMEADOW RDRANTOUL
1941 W MORTON AVEJACKSONVILLE
1304 E MAIN STROBINSON
3320 VETERANS DRPEKIN
1540 N WORTHEY STFLORA
1555 N RAND RDPALATINE
100 LINCOLN AVEBEARDSTOWN
4101 N VERMILION ST STE ADANVILLE

Here's are renderings of what the remodels could look like, provided by Walmart:

