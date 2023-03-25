Crime and Courts

Gunshots Fired Inside Walmart in Chicago's Pullman Neighborhood, Witness Says

According to Chicago police, two groups of people were involved in a fight, and shots were fired.

By Matt Stefanski

Gunshots were fired inside the Walmart in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood Saturday evening, leading to a chaotic scene at the big-box store, according to a witness and police.

Authorities were called to the Walmart, 10900 S. Doty Ave., at about 6:42 p.m., according to Chicago police. Two groups of people were involved in a fight, and shots were fired, authorities stated.

One witness told NBC 5 he was shopping inside the store when shots rang out, causing panic among shoppers. Those involved fled the scene and hadn't been apprehended as of late Saturday.

Numerous Chicago police officers were seen in front of the store following the shooting, including near the entrances and exits. The incident remains under investigation by Area Two detectives.

A Walmart spokesperson said the company was working with law enforcement on the ongoing investigation and that all associates had been accounted for. The store remained closed following the incident late Saturday.

