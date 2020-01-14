Walmart

Walmart Says Khalil Mack’s $80K Holiday Donation Not Handled Properly

A representative for Mack’s foundation made the donation, paying off all layaway accounts at the store in his hometown

An $80,000 Walmart layaway donation made by Chicago Bear Khalil Mack over the holidays was not handled properly, the company said Tuesday.

Details on what exactly went wrong with the transaction weren’t immediately released, but Walmart said an “extensive internal review” found “the store did not handle the transaction in keeping with Walmart’s guidelines.”

"We appreciate Khalil Mack's generosity in paying off layaway items for hundreds of customers in the Fort Pierce community,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the company has “taken corrective action.”

A representative for Mack’s foundation made the donation, paying off the more than $60,000 layaway balance at the store, with the remaining funds possibly going to store associates, the spokesperson said. The donation paid off more than 300 layaway accounts. It was unclear how many employees, if any, benefitted, however.

At the time, Walmart’s Fort Pierce location thanked Mack’s foundation for the donation.

“We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays! Everyone is truly greatful [sic] for everything you have done for them!” the company wrote on Facebook.  

But now, more than a month  later, Walmart said the transaction wasn’t handled properly. The company declined to comment further on what happened.

