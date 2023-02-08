Walmart Plans to Close 3 Chicago Area Stores, Including Pickup-Only Prototype

Walmart announced plans on Wednesday to close three stores in the Chicago area this year, including a pickup-only prototype location in Lincolnwood, the retail giant said in a statement.

In addition to the downsized Lincolnwood store at 6840 North McCormick Boulevard, Walmart also plans to shutter locations in Plainfield and Homewood by March.

The latter two stores are located at 12690 S. Route 59 and 17550 S. Halsted Street respectively.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com,” a statement from a Walmart spokesperson said.

The employees of all three stores have been given the option to transfer to other locations.