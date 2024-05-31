Walmart confirms glitch that led to some customers being overcharged at checkout

Walmart confirmed Friday that a glitch led to some customers unknowingly being charged wrong amounts -- in some cases overcharged -- at checkouts in an issue that reportedly hit hundreds of stores for multiple days.

The issue impacted an estimated 1,600 stores for at least three days, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the issue, citing company documents.

Walmart would not confirm the number of stores or locations impacted by the glitch with NBC Chicago, but did say the issue was discovered in mid-March and the company was working to refund customers who may have been overcharged. Undercharges, however, weren't being corrected.

"We work hard to provide the everyday low prices our customers expect from us. In mid-March, we discovered an issue and focused on correcting where there were potential overcharges," the statement read. "We've made it a priority to refund customers who were overcharged, and we did not take action on the undercharges with our customers. Our priority is always doing right by our customers and members, and ensuring they trust us to deliver a great assortment at great prices every time they choose to shop with us."

Details on how many customers were potentially charged incorrectly were not immediately released.

It's not the first time price problems have happened at Walmart checkouts.

Under a recent class-action settlement filed in a Florida court, shoppers could collect up to $500 after a lawsuit claimed the retailer overcharged customers for "weighted goods," such as packaged meat and poultry, seafood and "bagged citrus" like oranges, grapefruit and tangerines.

According to the lawsuit, the prices marked on the weighted and bagged goods were higher than the price-per-unit of the actual items, causing shoppers to pay more than the "lowest in-store advertised price" for those goods.

Walmart denied any wrongdoing or liability in the case, however.

The latest news comes just after Walmart announced it beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates as the retailer said it made gains with high-income shoppers and e-commerce growth.

"We've got customers that are coming to us more frequently than they have before and newer customers that we haven't traditionally had, and they're coming into a Walmart whether it's a virtual store online, or whether it's one of our physical stores," Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey told CNBC.