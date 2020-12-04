Wally the Wallaroo's Owner Updates on Animal's Recovery After Dramatic Rescue During Chase

Wally the Wallaroo is "making a speedy recovery" after the kangaroo-like animal led police and residents of an Illinois town on a two-hour chase before a dramatic rescue in the Illinois River.

The animal's owner told NBC affiliate WAND that Wally is at home and doing well after the wild affair.

Police said officers caught a kangaroo-like animal in Peru, Illinois Wednesday.

Wally the male Wallaroo, which is between the the size of a kangaroo and a wallaby, was loose in Peru starting at around 1:15 p.m., police said.

According to officials, police officers, firefighters, local residents and city employees tracked the animal through the Route 6 business district and along Illinois Route 251, then to the "river bottoms."

A video was posted to Facebook at around 1:30 p.m. showing Wally jumping through a resident's yard.

"Without warning Wally jumped into the river and attempted to swim across from the north shore to the south shore," police said.

Officials said Wally was pulled from the cold and turbulent Illinois River by a passing fishing boat crew and brought to shore where city employees took custody of him. The city workers turned Wally over to police who rushed him to Bridgeview Veterinary Clinic in Peru.

“It would be very difficult to explain how this crazy adventure affected so many people and how all of the police, fire, city employees and so many citizens were cheering for a rescue before it was too late. With only seconds to spare the rescue was made," Peru Police Chief Doug Bernabei said.

"Today was one of the better days of 2020!" Bernabei said.

Police added that Wally is lawfully owned and possessed by a state permit.

The animal's owner reportedly thanked all those who helped rescue Wally.

"I'm so grateful for Peru law enforcement who aided in his rescue," the owner told WAND. "The two fisherman that were able to save him from the river ... and finally a big thank you to Bridgeview Veterinary Hospital! I truly am thankful for each and every person who took part in bringing him home safely. It means the world."