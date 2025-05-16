‘Wall of dust': Video, images capture wild dust storms in Illinois as warnings issued

Startling images and videos captured a wild scene in parts of Illinois where massive dust clouds could be seen as warnings were issued in several counties, including parts of the Chicago area.

In Normal, images showed a wall of dust approaching a subdivision of homes just before 5 p.m., with McLean County under a dust storm warning until 6:45 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a dust storm continued across portions of central and east-central Illinois as emergency crews reported "near zero visibility" and wind gusts of up to 60 mph. The storm is also believed to be behind a multi-vehicle accident along Interstate 74 in DeWitt County.

Gusty winds from storms in central IL have generated a dust storm that is moving northward across portions of north-central IL and northwest IN. Expect near zero visibility and gusty winds up to 60 mph. Use caution if traveling in the blue shaded area! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/HgDxbHAc55 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 16, 2025

Similar warnings were issued for several counties in parts of the Chicago area.

That warning remains in effect until 7:30 p.m. CT for most, but was extended to 8 p.m. for Kendall, northern LaSalle, northwestern Will, and southern DeKalb in Illinois, as well as Porter and Lake counties in northwest Indiana.

Kane, Cook, DuPage, southeastern DeKalb counties were added to the warning until 8:30 p.m.

Officials warned of "life-threatening travel" at the following locations:

I-39 between mile markers 66 and 77

I-55 between mile markers 250 and 269

I-57 between mile markers 339 and 358

I-80 between mile markers 124 and 155

I-90 between mile markers 104 and 107

I-94 between mile markers 62 and 74

I-294 between mile markers 62 and 74

I-355 between mile markers 1 and 14

Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16

Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 37

Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32

Indiana I-65 between mile markers 254 and 261

I-55 between mile markers 270 and 294

I-88 between mile markers 96 and 140

I-90 between mile markers 42 and 103

I-94 between mile markers 26 and 61

I-290 between mile markers 1 and 29

I-294 between mile markers 26 and 61

I-355 near mile marker 12, and between mile markers 15 and 30

In Livingston County, the sheriff's office said conditions "quickly deteriorated."

"Near 0 visibility in places with several accidents reported on I -55. I-55, south of Bloomington and I-74 near Leroy are CLOSED with closure expansions anticipated. DO NOT TRAVEL unless absolutely necessary, until winds subside," officials warned.

Around 4:45 p.m. CT, officials reported a "wall of dust" along a line from near El Paso, Illinois to near Otterbein, Indiana and moving northeast. Less than a quarter-mile visibility and damaging winds above 60 mph were noted with the storm.

A blowing dust advisory has also been issued for parts of the Chicago area as heavy winds are contributing to diminished visibilities ahead of potential storms.

The blowing dust advisory, which is in effect until 9 p.m., is in effect for McHenry, Kane, Kankakee, Grundy, DeKalb, LaSalle and Kendall counties.

The National Weather Service warns of localized visibility dropping below one mile with winds howling between 20 and 30 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour expected.

Those gusts are possible area-wide, with a wind advisory in effect until 12 a.m. as officials warn of possible downed tree limbs and power outages in wake of the winds.

In the far southern parts of the Chicago area, those winds could be accompanied by severe storms, with damaging winds and hail the primary threat with any storms that may develop there.