Walk With NBC 5 Chicago's Michelle Releford, Kye Martin as Part of TODAY Walking Challenge

While the holiday season may feel like a ways away, Thanksgiving is just on the horizon. And with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s, the first day of November may just be the perfect day to go for a walk.

Nov. 1 begins the "Start TODAY Walking Challenge," a wellness initiative led by avid walker and Al Roker. The nationwide initiative, which shares tips, workouts, walking playlists, workouts and features a 100,000-person Facebook group, encourages people to make a pledge to walk 20 minutes a day for one month.

As Roker kicks off the initiative in Orlando, NBC 5 morning anchor, Michelle Releford, Traffic reporter Kye Martin and others from the NBC 5 Chicago morning show will be walking along the lake front, beginning at 7 a.m. at the Adler Planetarium.

Want to join? Lace up your running shoes, and grab your sunglasses and a light jacket. While November may be the unofficial start to the holiday season, high temperatures Tuesday are expected to be in the upper 60s.