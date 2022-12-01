Walgreens Rolls Out 24/7 Delivery at Nearly 400 Locations Across U.S.

Customers who use more than 400 different Walgreens stores across the U.S. can now order items for delivery 24 hours a day, the company says.

Walgreens first rolled out same-day delivery in locations in 2021, but now has expanded its offerings, saying that customers who live near 24-hour stores can now order items for delivery any time of day.

“As customers turn to us for their last-minute needs, we know they will find value in being able to access the items they need most, no matter the hour, right to their door,” Stefanie Kruse, VP of digital commerce, said.

Customers can order via the company’s website or the Walgreens app. Groceries, over-the-counter medications, personal care items, household essentials are all included.

While the 24/7 program does not include prescriptions, Walgreens does offer prescription delivery in select areas. Customers can sign up for that program, and make orders, via the company’s website and app.

Exclusions and restrictions do apply, and one-hour delivery is based on courier availability.

Select states will not offer the same-day delivery, including Alaska, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

To celebrate the launch of the 24/7 service, Walgreens is offering free delivery on orders of $20 or more through Dec. 10 using the code NOW20.