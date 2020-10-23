WALGREENS

Walgreens Expands COVID-19 Testing to Children 3 and Up

The pharmacy chain only previously offered tests to those 18 and older

Deerfield-based Walgreens is now offering COVID-19 tests for children three years old and up, the company said in a news release Thursday.

Parents and guardians can visit the Walgreens website to schedule an appointment and will be required to provide electronic consent and accompany a minor to the testing site, the news release stated.

Once they arrive at the testing site, parents will receive instructions on how to administer the test to their child. If desired, adolescents may self-administer the test. Previously, Walgreens only offered COVID-19 testing to those 18 and older.

Testing is available at no cost to people who meet criteria established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the company.

Most patients will receive results within 24 to 72 hours.

Walgreens operates approximately 620 COVID-19 testing sites across the country and in Puerto Rico. An additional 80 locations are slated to open later this week.

