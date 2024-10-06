Walgreens employee with concealed carry license fatally shoots theft suspect

A man who allegedly stole items from a south suburban Walgreens and pointed a gun at workers was shot and killed by an employee who possessed a concealed carry license, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 2:10 a.m. outside Walgreens, 522 Torrence Ave., in Calumet City. According to authorities, a 42-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were approached by employees after exiting the store without paying for merchandise they had taken.

Employees took the merchandise from the woman, who fled the scene on foot. The man, however, displayed a handgun when he was approached, police said. In return, a Walgreen's employee, who possessed a valid concealed carry license, opened fire, striking the suspect, according to authorities.

The suspect was found by police driving a vehicle in the 1600 block of Sibley Boulevard near Yates Avenue and taken to a local trauma center, where he later died, police said. An investigation remained underway by Calumet City detectives late Sunday.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.