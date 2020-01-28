Walgreens Employee Stabbed Trying to Stop Shoplifters

A 27-year-old male Walgreens employee was stabbed Monday attempting to stop a pair of shoplifters in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

About 8:35 p.m., two males tried to leave the store, located at 3424 W. Belmont Ave., with beer they did not pay for and were approached by the male employee, Chicago police said.

One of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the hand before both of them ran from the store, dropping the beer at the exit, police said.

The employee was taken to Community First Hospital for treatment, police said. He is in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.