About 25 children and adults were injured last week when a wagon carrying them during a field trip overturned at a western Wisconsin apple orchard.

The children, parents and chaperones were on a field trip Wednesday to an orchard in Lafayette when one of two wagons being pulled by a tractor turned sideways and rolled over, Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes told reporters. Hakes said the tractor was traveling at a low speed when the wagon lost control and rolled over while going downhill.

Three people suffered life-threatening injuries and five were seriously injured. Nine were transported to nearby hospitals by officials, and one was transported via helicopter, Hakes said. Some were transported in personal vehicles, Hakes added.

Authorities didn’t say how many of the injured were children, who were elementary school-aged.

In a Facebook post, the principal of St. Mark Lutheran's School in Eau Claire said "Our teachers, aides, and chaperones, jumped in immediately to support the children and adults that were injured."

No further details were available.