Voter Drop Boxes Come to Wrigley, Guaranteed Rate Fields

The Chicago Board of Elections announced that Vote By Mail Drop Boxes will be offered at both of Chicago's Major League Baseball ballparks: Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field.

The drop boxes will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, and will only serve Chicago residents, the Board of Elections said.

At Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, the drop box will be at Gallagher Way Gate outside the park on Clark Street, a release said. At Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox, the drop box will be on Shields Avenue, north of 35th Street.

Guaranteed Rate Field's drop box will also allow drive-up service, according to a release.

“We are delighted that we are seeing more and more Chicagoans use of our Secured Drop Boxes, and this will provide another option for fans on the South Side and the North Side to return their signed and sealed Ballot Return Envelopes,” said Chicago Board of Elections Chairwoman Marisel A. Hernandez.

Earlier this week, officials announced that Chicago's United Center will be a polling place on Election Day this year for the first time ever, open to all city residents looking to register to vote, cast their ballot in person or hand deliver a mail ballot.

The arena, which is home to the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, is located at 1901 W. Madison St. on the city's Near West Side.

It will be open to all Chicago residents from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 and will provide in-person voting, same-day registration and a drop box to return mail ballots, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

Anyone looking to vote at the United Center should park in Lot K, the gate off Adams Street, and enter via the South Atrium entrance, officials said.