Volunteers Work to Increase Temporary Housing in Chicago for Arriving Migrants

The need for temporary housing to accommodate arriving migrants in Chicago continues to grow, with the recent expiration of Title 42 expected to pose more difficulties.

In Pilsen, volunteers continue to help families in need.

The third floor of a building that was once a warehouse on Racine Avenue is almost ready to house more families who are currently living in Chicago police stations.

25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez worked with volunteers to help prepare the building for temporary housing, with donations from the community helping tremendously in their mission.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“This is basically a village – it takes a village,” said Sigcho-Lopez.

With the lifting of Title 42 immigration restrictions, Sigcho-Lopez said he also wants to be ready for even more asylum seekers, with talks being held to potentially use a nearby church for temporary housing.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he has talked to Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson about the ongoing influx of migrants into Chicago.

“I know he genuinely cares and wants to respond and I want to help – but this is a situation where we all have to pitch in and help deal with a national emergency,” Durbin said.