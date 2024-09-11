Hundreds of volunteers mark 9/11 anniversary with day of service

Hundreds of volunteers in Chicago honored the lives lost in the September 11 attacks in 2001 by giving back on the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Inside the Great Hall at Chicago’s Union Station, there was an assembly line of sorts.

Volunteers were busy scooping, measuring, labeling and packing meals. In this case, it was oatmeal with apples, cinnamon and sugar.

Approximately 2,000 volunteers from 70 different companies convened on Wednesday, with the goal of packing 500,000 meals.

"It's a great way to remember a very solemn day," volunteer Jim Michaels said.

After the meals are packed, they are boxed and sent to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, which distributes the meals to people in need.

“This is one of the ways we are helping address and fight hunger in Illinois and across the country, doing something good by helping neighbors,” Jacob Jenkins of the Serve Illinois Commission said.

According to Feeding America, more than 44 million Americans, including one in five children, are food-insecure in the United States.