Volunteer application opens for Democratic National Convention in Chicago

The Democratic National Convention is coming to Chicago Aug. 19-21, and its host committee is looking for 12,000 volunteers to help make the convention a success.

Those interested in volunteering can go online now and apply to be a volunteer. You must be 16 years or older and pass a background check.

Leaders are looking for general volunteers, as well as those who can offer specialized skill sets, such as bilingual volunteers.

Ambassadors for the DNC have been working in all of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods to gauge interest from residents. The DNC is also looking for help from suburban residents.

"We want our folks to showcase Chicago, that’s why we want as much local involvement as possible," said Christy George, executive director for the DNC Committee. "They can also be walking, talking billboards about how wonderful our city is to all the 50,000 attendees that will be here from out of town."

You can apply here: The Official DNC Volunteer Application Is Now Live - Chicago DNC 2024 (chicago2024.com)