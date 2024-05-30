2024 DNC

Volunteer application opens for Democratic National Convention in Chicago

The DNC Host Committee is looking for 12,000 volunteers to fill shifts during the convention.

By Lexi Sutter

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Democratic National Convention is coming to Chicago Aug. 19-21, and its host committee is looking for 12,000 volunteers to help make the convention a success.

Those interested in volunteering can go online now and apply to be a volunteer. You must be 16 years or older and pass a background check.

Watch NBC 5 Chicago news stream free, 24/7, wherever you are

Leaders are looking for general volunteers, as well as those who can offer specialized skill sets, such as bilingual volunteers.

Ambassadors for the DNC have been working in all of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods to gauge interest from residents. The DNC is also looking for help from suburban residents.

"We want our folks to showcase Chicago, that’s why we want as much local involvement as possible," said Christy George, executive director for the DNC Committee. "They can also be walking, talking billboards about how wonderful our city is to all the 50,000 attendees that will be here from out of town."

You can apply here: The Official DNC Volunteer Application Is Now Live - Chicago DNC 2024 (chicago2024.com)

Chicago Air and Water Show 16 hours ago

Chicago Air and Water Show dates shift due to Democratic National Convention

top videos May 6

Response to Cinco de Mayo parade disruption raises DNC safety questions

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

2024 DNC
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us