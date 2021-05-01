Visitors Flock to Navy Pier on Day of Beautiful Weather

The beautiful weather brought out thousands of visitors to Chicago’s Navy Pier during its reopening weekend, with many coming out to enjoy the fireworks show Saturday night.

The 15-minute show was dedicated to frontline health care and essential workers.

“It’s something that we’ve looked forward to for a very long time,” said Chicago resident Devell Porter.

Navy Pier had been shut down since last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but reopened at limited capacity Friday.

“We do have some technology that helps us out with that sees where crowds are and what’s going on certainly monitoring that,” said Navy Pier Senior Director of Productions and Operations Erika Taylor.

For the first time in a year, visitors can enjoy the pier again by dining at several restaurants with outdoor services, or they can a buy a ticket to go on the Centennial Wheel or take a boat ride on Lake Michigan.

“The water is beautiful, beautiful scenery, beautiful people,” said Chyanne Ford. “Just a beautiful day in the neighborhood today—a beautiful day for the neighbors.”

Some people told NBC 5 the weather couldn’t be more perfect, and the crowd was very diverse.

“Everyone’s just calm and enjoying the time here, so it’s like peaceful it’s cool,” said Aurora resident Makayla Reese.

Being out at Navy Pier on a day where temperatures hit close to 80 degrees, Kierra Figueroa said this feels like the "old Chicago."

“Everyone is just comfortable being around each other,” she said. “I don’t feel the need to be six feet away you know it just feels safe it feels comfortable it feels normal.”

Visitors can catch the fireworks show at Navy Pier every Saturday at 9 p.m. for the rest of May leading up to Memorial Day.