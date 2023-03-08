Visitation For Chicago Police Officer Fatally Shot in Line of Duty Begins Wednesday

Visitation for fallen Chicago Police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, who was fatally shot in the line of duty last week in the city's Gage Park neighborhood, will take place Wednesday at a funeral home in Oak Lawn.

The visitation will be held on March 8 from 3-8 p.m. at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home at 4727 West 103rd St. in Oak Lawn.

On March 9, a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 7740 S. Western Ave. Interment will be private.

Vasquez-Lasso was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with an 18-year-old suspect in the city's Gage Park neighborhood. The suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, among other offenses, and has been denied bail.

The 32-year-old officer was a five-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department and served the city's Eighth District.

Procession escorts the body of the fallen Chicago officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso to a suburban funeral home.

Vasquez-Lasso is survived by his wife, mother, and sister, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

In an emotional tribute, Vasquez-Lasso's wife, Milena Estepa, wrote on Facebook Saturday that her husband will always be present in her heart.

"It will never be a goodbye, it will be a see you soon to my favorite person, my best friend, my travel and adventure partner who will always be present in my heart," Estepa said in the message, which was translated from Spanish.

"To the best human being that God has been able to give me. Your chivalry until the last day, your infinite love, nobility, joy, will always be in my memories. I am grateful for every minute that God allowed me to share with you, I would have wanted to hug you tighter that Wednesday morning before leaving to fly, give you more goodbye kisses, if only I had imagined that it was the last time I would see you alive."