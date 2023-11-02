Visit these nine Chicagoland haunted houses open the weekend after Halloween

If you didn’t have time to visit a haunted house by Halloween, don’t fear. Many Chicagoland haunted houses remain open for the weekend after the spooky holiday, and have saved these dates to be the scariest nights of the season.

From blackout nights where visitors must navigate the labyrinth with a single glow stick, to a clown takeover, brace yourself for a night spookier than any other.

"Chainsaw-wielding maniacs" and a clown maze are some of the frightening highlights you’ll find at the Scream Scene. The attraction comes to haunt Skokie every fall, taking over the Skokie Water Playground that is left abandoned in cooler months. Each year is filled with new characters so there’s always something new to see.

Scream Scene will have its Blackout Night on Nov. 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. where visitors have only a glow stick to navigate for $13.

Ranked number one on various haunted house lists is Basement of the Dead, a horror attraction featuring other-worldly creatures, ghosts and chainsaws in Aurora. Tickets to the haunted house include entry to the circus-themed Shattered 3D walkthrough.

Basement of the Dead will be having its Blackout Night Nov. 3 and 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. for $24.99 with one glow stick.

Explore the monsters within the Factory of Malum and Black Oak Grove’s ghastly alleys. Across 26,000 square feet of space, visitors are set to be scared by over 100 actors hidden behind corners and obstacles..

Midnight Terror, located in Oak Lawn, will have a special Clown Takeover on Nov. 3 and 4 for $31 – a special event only available for two nights the entire year.

Explore two themed-haunted houses in suburban Schiller Park hosted by entertainment company Thirteenth Floor. The Deadlands is a post-apocalyptic world rife with viral mutations where visitors embark on a quest to expose the corporation behind the virus. Depths of Darkness, meanwhile, is a maritime horror adventure following an ancient deep-sea creature.

13th Floor will have Blackout nights from November 3 to 5 and Nov. 11 for $29.99

Creep through a variety of themed sets in this 45,000-square-foot haunted house that has been running for 27 years in Zion. The Dungeon of Doom features eight experiences like the underworld, a haunted circus and a hospital.

Explore Dungeon of Doom on its Blackout Night Nov. 3 and 4. for $29.99. If you miss that too, you can visit the Sub-thermal Night on Dec. 8 and 9 to explore a frosty wasteland with new monsters, pathways and a show.

The Joliet Haunted Prison is another Thirteenth Floor attraction, and it features three attractions this year: Cellblock 13, which houses an inmate with an insatiable thirst for revenge, the old prison yard, a labyrinth slaughterhouse and zombie laser tag. While there won’t be any special events this weekend, you can still visit for $29.99.

This multi-level haunted mansion is hidden in the woods, keeping its ghouls and secrets behind a rusting gate. HellsGate features a giant slide and guests have the chance to get their ticket free if they can find the Key Master and solve their riddle correctly within 10 seconds. HellsGate is open with its usual scares on Nov. 3 and 4 tickets. Tickets start at $37.

From the same creator as Basement of the Dead is Disturbia. Visitors will embark on a path that takes them through a haunted graveyard and pumpkin patch filled with deformed monsters. Disturbia is open on Nov. 3 and 4. Tickets can be purchased for $24.99

Traverse through over 35,000 square feet of horror attractions rife with killer clowns and blood-thirsty nurses. A new "torture chamber" has opened up this year, too. Beyond the haunted house scares, you can also find escape rooms and an axe throwing lounge. The venue, including the waiting line, is fully indoor and has 40 rooms, so don’t let the weather be an excuse to skip out! Visit the haunted house on Nov. 4 for $34.99.