Virus Updates: S. Africa Halts AstraZeneca Shot; COVID Reinfections May Be Overlooked

The United States topped 27 million confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend despite new cases and deaths dropping over the past several weeks, according to a tally by NBC News. The U.S. has seen more than 464,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, the White House said President Joe Biden will use the Defense Production Act to help bolster vaccine production, at-home coronavirus testing kits and surgical gloves. The Biden administration is also considering sending face masks to every American in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

South Africa Halts AstraZeneca Vaccine After Study Questions Effectiveness Against Variant

South Africa has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn't effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country.

South Africa got its first 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week and was expected to begin giving shots to health care workers in mid-February. The disappointing early results indicate that an inoculation drive using the AstraZeneca vaccine may not be useful.

Preliminary data from a small study suggested that the AstraZeneca vaccine offers only "minimal protection against mild-moderate disease" caused by the variant in South Africa. The variant appears to be more infectious, and it is driving a deadly resurgence of the disease in the country, accounting for more than 90 percent of the COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Sunday night.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine appeared effective against the original strain but not against the variant," Mkhize said. "We have decided to put a temporary hold on the rollout of the vaccine. ... More work needs to be done."

The study, which hasn't yet been peer-reviewed, involved 2,000 people, most of whom were young and healthy. The volunteers' average age was 31.

COVID Reinfections May Be More Common Than Realized. Why Isn't the US Tracking Them?

As millions of Americans struggle to recover from COVID-19 and millions more scramble for the protection offered by vaccines, U.S. health officials may be overlooking an unsettling subgroup of survivors: those who get infected more than once, NBC News reports.

Identifying how common reinfection is among people who contracted COVID-19 — as well as how quickly they become vulnerable and why — carries important implications for our understanding of immunity and the nation’s efforts to devise an effective vaccination program.

Scientists have confirmed that reinfections after initial illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus are possible, but so far have characterized them as rare. Fewer than 50 cases have been substantiated worldwide, according to a global reinfection tracker. Just five have been substantiated in the U.S., including two detected in California in late January.

That sounds like a rather insignificant number. But scientists’ understanding of reinfection has been constrained by the limited number of U.S. labs that retain COVID-19 testing samples or perform genetic sequencing. A Kaiser Health News review of surveillance efforts finds that many U.S. states aren’t rigorously tracking or investigating suspected cases of reinfection.

