Viral video shows Michigan man with suspended license driving during court Zoom call

A video showing a Michigan man with a suspended driver's license make his court appearance via Zoom call while driving has gone viral, with the judge left clearly surprised.

The video shows the man enter the Zoom call, clearly in the driver's seat of a moving vehicle.

When asked by Judge Cedric Simpson if he was driving, the man, whose name was listed as Corey Harris, said he was in the process of parking shortly before a doctor's appointment.

After Harris parked his vehicle, Simpson confirmed with Harris' attorney, a public defender, that Harris was making a court appearance for a charge of driving with a suspended driver's license.

Following Simpson simply iterating what he saw out loud, Harris' attorney requested a four-week adjournment of the case, which was denied.

Simpson revoked Harris' bond and ordered him to turn himself into county jail by 6 p.m. that day.

The Zoom call, which lasted around two minutes and 30 seconds, was published on YouTube as part of the six-hour criminal docket for May 15.