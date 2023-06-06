Viral TikToker issues apology to Chicago after trying deep dish pizza

Popular TikToker Jordan Howlett has issued a formal apology to Chicago after traveling to the city solely to try deep dish pizza.

"I said that New York pizza was better than Chicago pizza because I couldn't imagine pizza tasting good with sauce on top instead of in between," he said in a recent video. "Someone from Chicago said I'm not allowed to go and try Chicago pizza because of that statement."

Howlett, also known as @jordan_the_stallion8, didn't listen and traveled to the city for his first slice. Immediately upon landing in the city, Howlett went to Lou Malnati's for some deep dish.

One bite in an it appears Holwett was hooked.

"That's the most delicious thing I've ever tasted in my life," he said in the video. "Yeah this is better than New York. I'm sorry. I'd like to issue an apology to the people of Chicago - your pizza is way better."

But the Chicago pizza apology tour didn't stop there.

Howlett later decided to try some tavern-style zas from the Windy City after hearing from a number of fans that deep dish isn't the only way in the city.

"I thought this entire time Chicago-style pizza was deep dish pizza," he said in a video Monday.

But after hearing from a security guard that tavern-style was the way to go, Holwett decided to venture back into the saucy debate.

He went to Parlor Pizza on the recommendation from some of his followers. And it appears that recommendation was just what he needed.

"I cried halfway through," Howlett said. "I can't go back to regular pizza. I'm not leaving Chicago this is so good."

Parlor Pizza responded to Howlett's video thanking him for his visit.