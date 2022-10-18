Violence Prevention Group Conducts Safety Patrols On The CTA

As crimes on CTA property continue to demand more public attention, local activist Tyrone Muhammad and his group hope to curb those incidents through strong grassroots action.

“We just said that’s enough, enough is enough,” he said. “We need to do at least what we can in our efforts to make it safer for them for as long as we can.”

Muhammad is the founder of Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change. He said he and at least 40 members of his violence prevention group have been patrolling CTA Red Line trains in recent days after a string of high-profile attacks.

“We inundate all the train cars and whatever ills or issues or bad actors that may be on there to perpetuate some form of violence that’s immediately removed from their head,” he said.

He’s been documenting the patrols on Facebook Live. His members dressed in black and red jackets trying to make their presence known to riders—all in hopes to deter crime.

“I used to be on these train contributing to a lot of the problems on these trains,” said Jordan Foley. “As a member of this organization our whole philosophy is to turn what we used to do into positive reinforcement for the communities.”

Different groups over the years have done similar patrols, from Violence Interrupters to Guardian Angels. Some riders told NBC 5 they welcome the new presence. Others had mixed reactions.

“If they’re going to be there hopefully they’re going to do something positive and actually changing something for the good,” said Marcine Gladney.

“I think it’s great that they’re trying to something to ensure people’s safety, but I think more should be done to be honest,” said Davion Russell. “I want to see maybe more police patrols.”

NBC 5 reached out to the CTA for a comment about the patrols. The agency released the following statement:

“The Chicago Police Department provides law enforcement for the CTA, with a unit of officers dedicated solely to CTA as well as officers in each police district. CTA augments CPD efforts with private security guards as well as K-9 patrols. Each of those individuals is highly trained and experienced, and best equipment to address the CTA system.”

As for Muhammad, he’s hoping to round up 300-to-400 men to help with future patrols.

“We’re not waiting on elected officials and the City of Chicago to reduce violence on these trains,” he said. “Our goal and motto it’s going to take us to save us.”

Muhammad told NBC 5 there was an incident last week involving police and members of the group near State and Lake. At least one person was arrested for a misdemeanor battery charge and another was cited for three traffic violations.

NBC 5 reached out to CPD for a comment about the safety patrols. A spokesperson told NBC 5 they would advise those conducting the patrols to notify police in the event of any criminal activity.