schaumburg

Village's ‘Contactless Temperature Stations' Sound Alarm If Visitors Have Fever

Village of Schaumburg

Anyone visiting Schaumburg village facilities will need to undergo a temperature check before entering beginning Monday, officials announced.

According to the village, "wall-mounted, no-contact temperature stations " have been installed at all facility entrances.

"The units will display an individual’s temperature on the display screen, and an alert will sound if the temperature is above the high temperature set point, which is 100.4 degrees," a notice from the village reads. "If the alarm sounds, individuals are to exit the building immediately and can contact the village via phone, email, or the website to conduct their business."

Local

coronavirus illinois 48 mins ago

COVID-19 by the Numbers: Coronavirus Metrics From Each of Illinois' Healthcare Regions

Fernwood 2 hours ago

Teen in Critical Condition After Fernwood Shooting, Chicago Police Say

According to officials, it's the latest safety precaution being taken at facilities, which already have plexiglass installed, enhanced air filtration systems, social distancing signage and mask requirements.

This article tagged under:

schaumburgcoronavirus illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us