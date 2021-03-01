Village of Orland Park Stands By Decision to Revoke Sky Zone Business License

Officials in south suburban Orland Park upheld the decision to revoke the business license of the village's Sky Zone location Monday after an incident in which numerous police officers responded to a report of a fight at the trampoline park in September of last year.

One day following the Sept. 12 incident, village officials announced their intent to revoke the business license, explaining "intentional and willful acts that jeopardize public health, safety and welfare" have no place in the community.

Following an initial hearing in which 12 witnesses were called, 10 by the village and two by Sky Zone, the village's hearing officer issued an order revoking the business license, according to a news release.

The hearing officer, Orland Park Village Manager George Koczwara, stated, "Sky Zone enticed children into their facility...and had a duty to take reasonable steps to provide security to ensure their young customers are safe from unreasonable risks of harm."

The ruling added the activities that occurred on Sept. 12 unreasonably interfered with "the peace, safety, security and general welfare of those innocent children" and the "peace, safety, security, comfort and welfare" of the surrounding area and general public.

Sky Zone filed an appeal, which was presented at a hearing on Feb. 22. At the village board's meeting Monday night, the board upheld the revocation of the business license, which was effective immediately.

NBC 5 reached out to Sky Zone corporate for comment, but had yet to hear back late Monday.