Villa Park

Villa Park Police Seek Suspect in Shooting at Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park

At least one person was shot and taken to the hospital in unknown condition, police stated.

Police in suburban Villa Park on Saturday were searching for the person responsible for a shooting that injured at least one person at the Safari Land indoor amusement park, authorities said in a social media post.

As of approximately 8 p.m., police officers remained on scene at the indoor amusement park, 701 North Ave. and continued "actively searching for the suspect."

Following the incident, police were looking for a man last seeing running into a residential area near Lincoln and Roy.

People are being asked to avoid the area and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

This article tagged under:

Villa Parksafari landvilla park shooting
