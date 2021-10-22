Villa Park Police on Scene of Barricaded Subject, Ask Residents to Avoid Area

Officers with the Villa Park Police Department surrounded an apartment Friday as they responded to a call involving a barricaded subject, police said in a news release.

The situation was reported before 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Ardmore Avenue.

Residents were asked to avoid the surrounding area, police said in a Facebook post, noting the suspect was possibly armed.

The individual is wanted by the Wheaton Police Department for an incident that occurred there, authorities said.

Ardmore was closed between Division and Terrace due to the ongoing police activity.

As a result of the incident, Metra announced trains on the Union Pacific West line won't be stopping at the nearby Villa Park station until further notice.

