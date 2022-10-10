Vildor, Jones PFF Grades Highlight Big Days Amidst the Bears Loss

Vildor, Jones PFF grades highlight career days originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears – while not recording a win on Sunday over the Vikings – took away plenty of individual and team wins from their performance on Sunday.

To help contribute to that theme, the PFF grades from the game helped explain the thought process behind the positives to be taken away.

Kindle Vildor, the third-year cornerback, had himself a career game. He recorded six tackles, one pass defended and one interception.

Vildor jumped Adam Thielen's route to pick off Kirk Cousins and set up the Bears for an eventual field goal.

Without starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson on the field to help the team (quad injury), the secondary struggled to contain the likings of Justin Jefferson (12 catches, 154 yards).

But, performances from Vildor and rookie Kyler Gordon (66.6 PFF grade) helped stop the bleeding on defense.

On the opposite end of the ball, Braxton Jones led the offense with an 83.8 PFF grade. (Velus Jones Jr. technically led, but played limited snaps.)

The offensive line helped keep Justin Fields comfortable in the pocket, only allowing two sacks. He threw for over 200 yards and completed just under 75 percent of his passes.

Fields said after the game he would consider it the most comfortable he's felt in the pocket this season. That within itself is a massive step forward for the Bears' offensive line.

