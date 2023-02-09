Vikings' Justin Jefferson Wins 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award

Justin Jefferson captures historic Offensive Player of the Year award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year at the NFL Honors ceremony in Phoenix on Thursday night.

Jefferson beat out Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the award.

Jefferson received 35 of 50 first-place votes to finish with 192 points, well ahead of the second-place Mahomes with 75 points. Hurts came in third and Hill finished fourth.

The 23-year-old Jefferson becomes just the fourth different wide receiver to win Offensive Player of the Year, joining Cooper Kupp (2021), Michael Thomas (2019) and Jerry Rice (1987, 1993).

Jefferson led the league in several categories, tallying the most receptions (128), receiving yards (1,809), receptions of 20-plus yards (28) and receptions for first downs (80). He also caught eight touchdowns and ran for another.

After being selected 22nd overall in the 2020 draft, Jefferson has been a Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons and he earned First Team All-Pro honors in 2022. Up next for Jefferson could be a huge extension this offseason.